Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

