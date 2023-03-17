Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.79 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and approximately $73.64 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $152.89 or 0.00573996 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,636.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00314987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00073622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.14 or 0.00496093 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003729 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009062 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,253,494 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

