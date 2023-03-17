Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.41

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 36100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.
Mongolia Growth Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.58.
Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile
Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. It operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. The company's investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites.
Further Reading
