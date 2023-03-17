Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.41

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 36100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Mongolia Growth Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.58.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. It operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. The company's investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Growth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.