Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Trading Up 3.4%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.26. Approximately 250,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 240,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $1,253,495.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,517,686.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $1,253,495.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 901,835 shares in the company, valued at $47,517,686.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,035 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $1,636,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 870,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,908,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,617. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 519,892 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after buying an additional 202,422 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,848,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after buying an additional 133,871 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 158,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 112,779 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 452,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after buying an additional 109,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

