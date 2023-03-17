Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moody’s Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s stock opened at $297.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.36. Moody’s has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.