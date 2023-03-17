Morgan Stanley Cuts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $11.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.69. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

In other news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.