Morgan Stanley Downgrades Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($36.56) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Faurecia S.E. from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €25.00 ($26.88) to €27.00 ($29.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Faurecia S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Faurecia S.E. Price Performance

Shares of FURCF stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

