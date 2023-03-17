Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

