Movado Group (MOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd.
Movado Group Stock Performance
Shares of MOV opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. Movado Group has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $757.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Movado Group news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $92,178.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Movado Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Movado Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Movado Group
Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.
