Movado Group (MOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOV opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. Movado Group has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $757.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Movado Group news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $92,178.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Movado Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Movado Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Movado Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Movado Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Movado Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Movado Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Movado Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

