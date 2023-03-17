MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $54.27 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,732,039,555 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a blockchain-based platform for the movie and home entertainment industry that aims to provide transparent revenue sharing, equal screening opportunities, and diverse content to viewers while rewarding them for their contributions. The platform allows creators to get revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity. Users get access to a variety of content and are rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community. The platform has screened over 100 movies and dramas and has established MBL Media, a content IP development company, to develop animation and movie content. The MBL token is used for economic activity on the platform such as watching premium content, paying translators, donating to creators and translators, and rewarding users for their contributions. MovieBloc project was launched in May 2019, and has since been listed on multiple exchanges. The platform recently moved to the Ontology mainnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.