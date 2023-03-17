MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.34. The stock had a trading volume of 104,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day moving average of $130.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $146.33.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 40.35%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,866,000 after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,465,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,480,000 after acquiring an additional 79,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at $148,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

