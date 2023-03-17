M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.18.

M&T Bank Trading Down 4.7 %

MTB stock traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.52. 2,080,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,570. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

