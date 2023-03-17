MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

MVO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.42. 46,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,025. The stock has a market cap of $108.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.96. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is 85.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 207.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 78,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 20.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

