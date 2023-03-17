MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
MV Oil Trust Price Performance
MVO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.42. 46,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,025. The stock has a market cap of $108.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.96. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.
MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is 85.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust
MV Oil Trust Company Profile
MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More
