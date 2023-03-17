MVL Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. One MVL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $94.67 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MVL

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,702,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

