My DeFi Pet Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0645 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $651,119.61 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.69 or 0.01328450 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010976 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.84 or 0.01596581 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00023694 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,303 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

