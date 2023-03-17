Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nathan’s Famous from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.28. 5,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The company has a market cap of $303.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62.

Nathan’s Famous Increases Dividend

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 268,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 35.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

