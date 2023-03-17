National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

National CineMedia Stock Down 16.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,781 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

