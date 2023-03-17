National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPGF. Peel Hunt raised shares of National Express Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
National Express Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NXPGF opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. National Express Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $3.22.
About National Express Group
National Express Group Plc engages in the public transport operation with bus, coach and rail services in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. It operates through the following segments: UK Bus, UK Coach, Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions.
