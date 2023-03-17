National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives GBX 1,108 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,108 ($13.50).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 960 ($11.70) to GBX 1,050 ($12.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.02) price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.23) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th.

National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,058 ($12.89) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,040.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,010.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,271.45 ($15.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,278.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.27.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

