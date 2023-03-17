National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE NHI opened at $52.80 on Thursday. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 152.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in National Health Investors by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in National Health Investors by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

