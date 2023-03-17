National World Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:NWOR)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

National World Plc (LON:NWORGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

National World Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NWOR opened at GBX 23 ($0.28) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.67 million, a P/E ratio of 575.00 and a beta of 0.96. National World has a twelve month low of GBX 14.90 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 30 ($0.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.84.

About National World

(Get Rating)

National World Plc operates in the news publishing industry in the United Kingdom. It provides news and information services through a portfolio of approximately 139 multimedia publications and websites. National World Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.