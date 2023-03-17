National World Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:NWOR)

National World Plc (LON:NWOR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
National World Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NWOR opened at GBX 23 ($0.28) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.67 million, a P/E ratio of 575.00 and a beta of 0.96. National World has a twelve month low of GBX 14.90 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 30 ($0.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.84.
About National World
