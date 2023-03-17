Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,192,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 830,612 shares.The stock last traded at $5.16 and had previously closed at $5.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

About Natura &Co

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 51.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 346.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

