Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,192,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 830,612 shares.The stock last traded at $5.16 and had previously closed at $5.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Natura &Co Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Institutional Trading of Natura &Co
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
