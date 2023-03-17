Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Up 4.9%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.94. 1,205,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 795,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Natura &Co Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
Read More
