Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Up 4.9%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.94. 1,205,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 795,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 182,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 65,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

