Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 24.3% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $1,667.40 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,720,297 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

