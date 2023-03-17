Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $18.06

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.06, but opened at $19.03. Nayax shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 222 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nayax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nayax Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

About Nayax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYAX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

