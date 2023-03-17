NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $96.86 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $96.86 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00007657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00062074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000800 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.00519176 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $91,078,662.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.