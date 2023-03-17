Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NKTX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Nkarta from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.
Nkarta Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ NKTX opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $20.35.
Nkarta Company Profile
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
