NEM Trading Up 18.9% This Week (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. NEM has a total market capitalization of $351.33 million and approximately $11.76 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00364994 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,100.78 or 0.26529046 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About NEM

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

