Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEPT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.50. 28,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,852. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 149.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.30%. Analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.