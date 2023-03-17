Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NEPT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.50. 28,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,852. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 149.78% and a negative return on equity of 75.30%. Analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
