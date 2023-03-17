Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.02 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $173.78 million and $8.02 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,804.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00315725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.53 or 0.00587224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00074337 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00499788 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,553,907,194 coins and its circulating supply is 40,023,659,094 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.