Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $343.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $300.08. 4,267,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,804,574. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50. The company has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,055 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Netflix by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 622 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

