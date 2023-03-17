Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0254 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NBW opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 50,949 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,866 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

