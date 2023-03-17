New England Research & Management Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $220.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

