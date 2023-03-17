New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,950 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 1,262.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First of Long Island by 249.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in First of Long Island by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The First of Long Island Co. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First of Long Island in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

