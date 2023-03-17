New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 115,902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,544,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.80.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $270.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.83. The firm has a market cap of $197.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

