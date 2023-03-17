New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Gap Up to $4.12

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.23. New Found Gold shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 18,773 shares trading hands.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFGC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

