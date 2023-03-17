New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $35.90 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 0.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,783,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,054,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.
