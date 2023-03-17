New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.60.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $35.90 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,783,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,054,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.