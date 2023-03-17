New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target Raised to $10.00

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on NYMT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $890.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86.
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
