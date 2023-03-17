New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target Raised to $10.00

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NYMT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $890.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,414,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 664,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,085,000 after buying an additional 245,757 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,597,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 253,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,487 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,010 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.