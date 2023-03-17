New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NYT. Barclays raised shares of New York Times from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of New York Times from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.08.

New York Times Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NYT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 394,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,626. New York Times has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at $755,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 242.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after acquiring an additional 659,430 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 37.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 105.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

