Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.21.

Newmont Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Newmont has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Newmont by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

