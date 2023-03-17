NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. 35,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,093. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -479.99%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

