Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.03.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

