NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $84.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEP opened at $62.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.8125 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,894 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,983 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

