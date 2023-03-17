NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NEX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.59.

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,632. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $870.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Elm Ridge Management LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

