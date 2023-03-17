NFT Price Tops $0.0213 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. NFT has a market cap of $784,577.98 and $200.30 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00031526 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00020639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003815 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00204234 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,534.19 or 1.00005398 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02060294 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $200.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

