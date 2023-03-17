NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
NYSE NGL opened at $2.93 on Thursday. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.
In related news, CFO Bradley P. Cooper acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.
