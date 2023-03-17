NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NGL opened at $2.93 on Thursday. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bradley P. Cooper acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 384,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 207,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

