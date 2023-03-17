NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $100.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NKE. UBS Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.66.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $120.65 on Thursday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

