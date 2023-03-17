Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Nordic American Tankers stock remained flat at $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,878,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,946. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $715.80 million, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.22%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 89,514 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 463,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.