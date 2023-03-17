North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOA. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 53.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

