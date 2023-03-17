Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NWPX stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.73. 84,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,208. The company has a market cap of $314.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

About Northwest Pipe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

