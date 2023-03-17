Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
Northwest Pipe Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NWPX stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.73. 84,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,208. The company has a market cap of $314.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.
